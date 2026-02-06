Odia Pakhya: Celebrating Culture and Heritage for a Fortnight

The Odisha government is set to celebrate 'Odia Pakhya' from April 1 to April 14, aiming to bolster Odia language and culture across the state. This celebration corresponds with Utkal Diwas and the Odia New Year, forming a cultural bridge for residents and the Odia diaspora alike.

In a recent statement, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj outlined plans for the fortnight, which include grassroots-level programmes to ensure active public participation. A wide array of events is slated, ranging from traditional attire and food days to youth writers' conferences and heritage runs, designed to ignite community involvement and pride.

The initiative also targets non-resident Odias and focuses on engaging youth and students. A new logo and website will symbolize 'Odia Pakhya,' featuring an online quiz with digital certificates for participants. With government coordination, the programme seeks to seamlessly integrate efforts across various state departments.

