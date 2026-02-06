Echoes of Emotion: Halfway to the Moon Captivates at New Delhi Book Fair

At the 2026 edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair, a singular poetry collection, "Halfway to the Moon," penned by Pratik Shah, has garnered widespread attention, becoming one of the fair's top sellers.

Published by Nu Voice Press and distributed by Penguin Random House India, Shah's work stands out for its direct and observant free verse, resonating deeply with both young and veteran poetry readers. The anthology, containing forty poems written between 2016 and 2020, is crafted in three sections: Gulmohar, Milk, and Lunation, each exploring aspects of modern life, love, identity, and existential musings.

Pratik Shah, a versatile artist with roots in theatre and achievements in various creative fields, channels personal experiences and authenticity into this collection. Profits from the book contribute to charity, further anchoring its impact beyond the literary world. The book's warm reception underscores a prevailing enthusiasm for poetry that articulates universal themes with sincerity and introspection.

(With inputs from agencies.)