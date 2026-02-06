Left Menu

Hindustan Copper's Strategic Shift: Pioneering the Critical Minerals Sector

Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) is poised to make a significant entry into the critical minerals sector, leveraging its mining expertise. The company has signed agreements to explore minerals, enhancing technological and economic priorities. HCL plans to expand production capacity, aligning with India's green energy goals.

In a strategic move poised to reshape India's green energy landscape, Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) announces plans to enter the critical minerals sector. Leveraging its hard rock mining expertise, HCL aims to drive technological and economic advances.

The state-owned company is actively pursuing partnerships with Public Sector Undertakings, including Oil India Ltd and Coal India Ltd, to explore and develop critical minerals and rare earth elements. This initiative aligns with HCL's goal to support India's transition to green energy, reducing reliance on imports.

Financially, HCL has shown robust growth, with profit more than doubling to Rs 156.30 crore in the December quarter, fueled by increased revenues. To meet future demands, the company aims to triple its ore production capacity by 2030-31, cementing its role in India's mining sector.

