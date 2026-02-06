Mahindra Group to invest Rs 15,000 crore to set up automobile, tractor manufacturing facility in Nagpur: Company statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:55 IST
Mahindra Group to invest Rs 15,000 crore to set up automobile, tractor manufacturing facility in Nagpur: Company statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahindra
- investment
- Nagpur
- automobile
- tractor
- manufacturing
- facility
- economy
- automotive
- India
ALSO READ
EIB Approves €3bn Facility to Boost Energy Efficiency for Vulnerable Households Under ETS2
Supertech EV Limited Powers Ahead with New Manufacturing Facility in Karnataka
Shielding Industries: New Import Price on Umbrellas Boosts Indian Manufacturing
Strides Pharma's Chestnut Ridge Facility Features Voluntary Action Indicated Status
UNO Minda Ltd Reports Profitable Q3, Plans New Alloy Wheel Facility