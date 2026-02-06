Left Menu

High-Profile Assassinations: Moscow's Military Brass Under Attack

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, a senior officer at Russia's Defence Ministry, was shot in Moscow. As deputy chief of the General Staff's Main Directorate, he had earlier negotiated during a mutiny by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Several high-ranking Russian officers have been assassinated since the onset of the Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:55 IST
High-Profile Assassinations: Moscow's Military Brass Under Attack

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, a senior officer within Russia's Defence Ministry, was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Moscow. The attack occurred on Friday, officials confirmed.

Alexeyev, known for negotiating during a mutiny led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in June 2023, holds the position of deputy chief at the Main Directorate of the General Staff. The Moscow prosecutor's office reported that the unidentified assailant fled after the attack.

This incident adds to a troubling pattern, with several high-ranking Russian officers targeted since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Moscow has often accused Kyiv of orchestrating these assaults, with Ukrainian military intelligence sometimes claiming responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aviation Under Scrutiny: Redbird Academy's Flight Incidents Raise Alarms

Aviation Under Scrutiny: Redbird Academy's Flight Incidents Raise Alarms

 Global
2
Sri Lanka's Battling Stand: Mendis Leads the Charge with Unbeaten Half-Century

Sri Lanka's Battling Stand: Mendis Leads the Charge with Unbeaten Half-Centu...

 Sri Lanka
3
Tragedy Strikes at Surajkund Fair: Safety Concerns Raised

Tragedy Strikes at Surajkund Fair: Safety Concerns Raised

 India
4
From Pizza to Protein: How GLP-1s Are Changing America's Eating Habits

From Pizza to Protein: How GLP-1s Are Changing America's Eating Habits

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026