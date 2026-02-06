High-Profile Assassinations: Moscow's Military Brass Under Attack

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, a senior officer within Russia's Defence Ministry, was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Moscow. The attack occurred on Friday, officials confirmed.

Alexeyev, known for negotiating during a mutiny led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in June 2023, holds the position of deputy chief at the Main Directorate of the General Staff. The Moscow prosecutor's office reported that the unidentified assailant fled after the attack.

This incident adds to a troubling pattern, with several high-ranking Russian officers targeted since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Moscow has often accused Kyiv of orchestrating these assaults, with Ukrainian military intelligence sometimes claiming responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)