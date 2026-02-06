Left Menu

Sky's the Limit: India's Ambitions Unveiled by Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

During the Goa Book Festival 2026, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla highlighted India's aspirations, including achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047 and ambitious space missions. He shared personal anecdotes from space, emphasizing citizen responsibility in achieving goals. Notably, he discussed India's Gaganyaan project and encouraged students to dream big.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla captivated attendees at the Goa Book Festival 2026, stressing India's bold vision of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047 and launching groundbreaking space missions.

Addressing students, Shukla, a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, shared insights from his space journey and emphasized the collective duty of citizens to realize these national ambitions.

He passionately spoke about the Gaganyaan mission, urging young minds to envision themselves as pioneers in space exploration, as India strives for the Moon and beyond.

