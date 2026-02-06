Sky's the Limit: India's Ambitions Unveiled by Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla captivated attendees at the Goa Book Festival 2026, stressing India's bold vision of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047 and launching groundbreaking space missions.

Addressing students, Shukla, a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, shared insights from his space journey and emphasized the collective duty of citizens to realize these national ambitions.

He passionately spoke about the Gaganyaan mission, urging young minds to envision themselves as pioneers in space exploration, as India strives for the Moon and beyond.

