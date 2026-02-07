Left Menu

Dubstep® Launches 'Love on Loop' Valentine's Campaign with Buzz X12 Earbuds

Dubstep®, a fast-fashion consumer tech brand, has launched the 'Love on Loop' campaign this Valentine's Day, in conjunction with the Buzz X12 Wireless Earbuds – Love Edition. Available exclusively on Instamart, the campaign offers rewards, including dinner vouchers and a trip to Goa with a chance to meet actor Abhay Deol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:38 IST
Dubstep® Launches 'Love on Loop' Valentine's Campaign with Buzz X12 Earbuds

Dubstep®, part of Nu Republic Universe, has unveiled its 'Love on Loop' Valentine's campaign alongside the launch of its Buzz X12 Wireless Earbuds – Love Edition. This festive campaign aims to attract last-minute shoppers with enticing rewards and exclusive access on Instamart, blending spontaneity with heartfelt celebrations.

The 'Love on Loop' campaign offers significant rewards: nine winners will receive dinner vouchers worth INR 3,000, while one grand prize winner will receive air tickets for two to Goa and the opportunity to meet Bollywood actor Abhay Deol. The campaign's ethos centers on instant access and emotional connections, aligning perfectly with Dubstep®'s brand identity.

In a statement, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder of Nu Republic Universe, emphasized that Valentine's is about moments, not advanced planning, reflecting the core philosophy of Dubstep®. By leveraging quick-commerce via Instamart, Dubstep® ensures that Valentine's gifting is seamless, underscored by the vibrant, passion-red Buzz X12 earbuds, which promise immersive sound and an exceptional wear experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Faheem Ashraf's Heroics Lead Pakistan to T20 World Cup Victory

Faheem Ashraf's Heroics Lead Pakistan to T20 World Cup Victory

 Sri Lanka
2
Sumit Nagal and International Stars Shine at Delhi Open

Sumit Nagal and International Stars Shine at Delhi Open

 India
3
Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
India-US Trade Boost: A New Era for Electronics and IP Cooperation

India-US Trade Boost: A New Era for Electronics and IP Cooperation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026