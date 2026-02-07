Dubstep® Launches 'Love on Loop' Valentine's Campaign with Buzz X12 Earbuds

Dubstep®, part of Nu Republic Universe, has unveiled its 'Love on Loop' Valentine's campaign alongside the launch of its Buzz X12 Wireless Earbuds – Love Edition. This festive campaign aims to attract last-minute shoppers with enticing rewards and exclusive access on Instamart, blending spontaneity with heartfelt celebrations.

The 'Love on Loop' campaign offers significant rewards: nine winners will receive dinner vouchers worth INR 3,000, while one grand prize winner will receive air tickets for two to Goa and the opportunity to meet Bollywood actor Abhay Deol. The campaign's ethos centers on instant access and emotional connections, aligning perfectly with Dubstep®'s brand identity.

In a statement, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder of Nu Republic Universe, emphasized that Valentine's is about moments, not advanced planning, reflecting the core philosophy of Dubstep®. By leveraging quick-commerce via Instamart, Dubstep® ensures that Valentine's gifting is seamless, underscored by the vibrant, passion-red Buzz X12 earbuds, which promise immersive sound and an exceptional wear experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)