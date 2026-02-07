Left Menu

Tragedy at Surajkund: Inspector Killed in Swing Collapse

A tragic incident at Surajkund fairgrounds took the life of Inspector Jagdish Prasad and injured 11 others when a giant swing snapped mid-air. Authorities responded swiftly, launching a rescue operation. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the disaster and ensure accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:21 IST
Tragedy at Surajkund: Inspector Killed in Swing Collapse
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded at the Surajkund fairgrounds on Saturday when a giant swing snapped mid-air, claiming the life of on-duty police inspector Jagdish Prasad and leaving 11 others injured. The incident occurred around 6 pm, shortly after another mishap where a gate collapsed, injuring two people, including a child.

Authorities, including Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta, swiftly responded to the scene. Rescue operations were promptly launched, with several individuals, including policemen and shopkeepers, helping to free those trapped. Inspector Prasad, showing great bravery during the rescue, succumbed to severe head and facial injuries.

The Haryana government has expressed deep sorrow over the incident, promising thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible. The Surajkund International Crafts Mela, where the accident occurred, draws thousands annually. Inspector Prasad's untimely demise is a stark reminder of the perils associated with public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Bold Step: Semiconductor Mission 2.0 Aims for Innovation and Talent

India's Bold Step: Semiconductor Mission 2.0 Aims for Innovation and Talent

 Global
2
Justice After 15 Years: Convictions in Sub-Inspector's Murder

Justice After 15 Years: Convictions in Sub-Inspector's Murder

 India
3
Suryakumar's Heroics Steer India to Victory in T20 World Cup Opener

Suryakumar's Heroics Steer India to Victory in T20 World Cup Opener

 Global
4
Cultural Ties Shine as PM Modi Visits Malaysia

Cultural Ties Shine as PM Modi Visits Malaysia

 Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026