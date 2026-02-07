Tragedy at Surajkund: Inspector Killed in Swing Collapse

A tragic accident unfolded at the Surajkund fairgrounds on Saturday when a giant swing snapped mid-air, claiming the life of on-duty police inspector Jagdish Prasad and leaving 11 others injured. The incident occurred around 6 pm, shortly after another mishap where a gate collapsed, injuring two people, including a child.

Authorities, including Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta, swiftly responded to the scene. Rescue operations were promptly launched, with several individuals, including policemen and shopkeepers, helping to free those trapped. Inspector Prasad, showing great bravery during the rescue, succumbed to severe head and facial injuries.

The Haryana government has expressed deep sorrow over the incident, promising thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible. The Surajkund International Crafts Mela, where the accident occurred, draws thousands annually. Inspector Prasad's untimely demise is a stark reminder of the perils associated with public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)