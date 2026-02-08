Reviving The Melodies: Phaag Music Festival Celebrates Cultural Legacy

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration recently hosted a festival dedicated to the traditional Phaag music, drawing on the region's rich cultural tapestry. Artists captivated audiences with songs that recount tales from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Krishna Leela, offering a musical journey into the past.

The festival was not only a celebration but also a conscious effort to protect and promote the original Phaag traditions, which are integral to the islands' heritage. Director of Tourism, Vinayak Chamadia, emphasized the need for preserving diverse cultures that define the region's unique identity as a reflection of mini India.

Co-organizer Rohit Mohan Lal of Kalapani Phaag Mandali highlighted the festival's role in reviving these rare folk traditions. The event also honored Ratan Bihari Lal, an 80-year-old veteran, for his dedication to training the next generation in Phaag singing, ensuring the legacy continues to thrive.

