Strategic Growth: Sun Pharma's Disciplined Acquisition Approach

Sun Pharma, under the stewardship of Chairman Dilip Shanghvi, is adopting a vigilant strategy towards acquisitions, emphasizing organic business growth while ensuring shareholder appeal.

The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical titan is eyeing biosimilar segments and potentially smaller acquisitions in emerging markets, which it can seamlessly integrate to bolster its presence.

Shanghvi affirms that acquisitions will only be pursued to reinforce long-term strategic objectives, with a readiness to incur debt if strategically imperative. The company continues to focus on innovation across global markets, especially the U.S.

