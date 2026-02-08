Rails Through Raj: The Epic Journey of East Indian Railway

The birth of the East Indian Railway (EIR), heralded on August 15, 1854, was a pivotal moment in India's transportation history. This milestone was achieved amidst bureaucratic hurdles and public skepticism, as detailed in a new book documenting EIR's storied past.

Author P K Mishra's 'Rails Through Raj: The East Indian Railway (1841-1861)' chronicles the engineering triumphs and colonial challenges that preceded the railway's emergence. Initially conceived as an ambitious project, the EIR faced formidable obstacles, from securing land to managing logistics, which delayed its debut.

The book paints a vivid narrative of EIR's journey, highlighting both triumphs and tribulations, with archival documents bringing to light the stories of visionary pioneers like Rowland Macdonald Stephenson who dared to lay tracks across India.

