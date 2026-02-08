Left Menu

High-Stakes Drama: Moscow's Intel Officer Shooting and Its Global Ripples

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev was shot in Moscow, linked to a string of officer assassinations blamed on Ukraine. Suspect Lyubomir Korba was detained in Dubai. Russia deems it an act to obstruct peace talks. The event follows recent high-level negotiations aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:14 IST
High-Stakes Drama: Moscow's Intel Officer Shooting and Its Global Ripples
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

On Sunday, the Russian Federal Security Service announced a significant development in the case of the shooting of Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, a deputy chief of Russia's military intelligence agency in Moscow. The suspect, identified as Lyubomir Korba, was detained in Dubai and subsequently handed over to Russian authorities.

The shooting incident, which left Alekseyev hospitalized after being shot multiple times, took place at an apartment building in northwestern Moscow. This attack follows a troubling pattern of assassinations targeting senior Russian military figures, which the Kremlin attributes to Ukrainian operatives, raising tensions amidst ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

The attack surfaced a day after high-level negotiations between Russian, Ukrainian, and US representatives in Abu Dhabi, bringing into question the potential implications on peace efforts. Russia's military intelligence chief, Adm. Igor Kostyukov, led negotiations aimed at resolving the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, signaling the high stakes attached to the resolution efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of the Peeragarhi Flyover Car Finds

Mystery of the Peeragarhi Flyover Car Finds

 India
2
Drones Revolutionize Spectator Experience at Milano Cortina Winter Games

Drones Revolutionize Spectator Experience at Milano Cortina Winter Games

 Global
3
KL Rahul Shines as Karnataka Holds Edge in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

KL Rahul Shines as Karnataka Holds Edge in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

 India
4
Delhi Government Approves Major Grant for DTC: Boosting Salaries and Infrastructure

Delhi Government Approves Major Grant for DTC: Boosting Salaries and Infrast...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026