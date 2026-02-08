On Sunday, the Russian Federal Security Service announced a significant development in the case of the shooting of Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, a deputy chief of Russia's military intelligence agency in Moscow. The suspect, identified as Lyubomir Korba, was detained in Dubai and subsequently handed over to Russian authorities.

The shooting incident, which left Alekseyev hospitalized after being shot multiple times, took place at an apartment building in northwestern Moscow. This attack follows a troubling pattern of assassinations targeting senior Russian military figures, which the Kremlin attributes to Ukrainian operatives, raising tensions amidst ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

The attack surfaced a day after high-level negotiations between Russian, Ukrainian, and US representatives in Abu Dhabi, bringing into question the potential implications on peace efforts. Russia's military intelligence chief, Adm. Igor Kostyukov, led negotiations aimed at resolving the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, signaling the high stakes attached to the resolution efforts.

