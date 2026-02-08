Left Menu

Inspector's Heroic Sacrifice: A Tale of Bravery at Surajkund Fair

Jagdish Prasad, a 58-year-old police inspector, tragically died attempting to save people when a swing collapsed at the Surajkund fair. Awarded the Police Medal in 2019-20, Prasad's bravery is lauded by officials. A compensation of Rs 1 crore was announced for his family, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 08-02-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 12:39 IST
  • India

Jagdish Prasad, a 58-year-old police inspector, tragically lost his life while attempting a heroic rescue at the Surajkund fairgrounds. The incident occurred when a giant swing snapped in mid-air, crashing to the ground with 19 people aboard, resulting in 11 injuries.

Praised for his bravery, Prasad received multiple accolades during his career, including the prestigious Police Medal in 2019-20. Officials announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for his family and promised a government job to one family member, recognizing Prasad's sacrifice in his line of duty.

The Haryana DGP declared Prasad a martyr, emphasizing the rare courage he demonstrated. Meanwhile, investigations are initiated against the swing vendor as part of a detailed safety probe into the recurring trysts with accidents at the Surajkund fair.

