Left Menu

Director in the Spotlight: Unauthorised Sabarimala Filming Sparks Investigation

Anuraj Manohar, a Malayalam film director, faces an investigation for allegedly filming the Sabarimala Makaravilakku celebration without proper authorization. A notice has been issued by the Forest department for interrogation after a case was registered against him. Manohar's request for permission was initially denied by the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 08-02-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 12:43 IST
Director in the Spotlight: Unauthorised Sabarimala Filming Sparks Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

The Forest department has summoned renowned Malayalam director Anuraj Manohar to address accusations of illegal videography during the Sabarimala Makaravilakku festival at Pampa. Authorities announced a formal investigation into the unauthorized filming within protected forest areas, following Manohar's failure to secure required permissions.

According to officials, Manohar, known for directing popular films such as 'Narivetta' and 'Ishq', was scheduled to appear for questioning on February 11 at the Palappally forest station. Prior to this, the Travancore Devaswom Board denied his request for videography at the sacred Sabarimala Sannidhanam, alleging that he conducted filming without permission.

In response to a tip-off on the unauthorized activity, the TDB Vigilance, alongside the Security Wing, initiated a preliminary inquiry, leading to Manohar's interrogation. The subsequent findings prompted the Forest department to file a case, advancing the investigation into Manohar's actions within the Pampa forest area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

 Global
3
India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

 Global
4
Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026