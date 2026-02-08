Director in the Spotlight: Unauthorised Sabarimala Filming Sparks Investigation

The Forest department has summoned renowned Malayalam director Anuraj Manohar to address accusations of illegal videography during the Sabarimala Makaravilakku festival at Pampa. Authorities announced a formal investigation into the unauthorized filming within protected forest areas, following Manohar's failure to secure required permissions.

According to officials, Manohar, known for directing popular films such as 'Narivetta' and 'Ishq', was scheduled to appear for questioning on February 11 at the Palappally forest station. Prior to this, the Travancore Devaswom Board denied his request for videography at the sacred Sabarimala Sannidhanam, alleging that he conducted filming without permission.

In response to a tip-off on the unauthorized activity, the TDB Vigilance, alongside the Security Wing, initiated a preliminary inquiry, leading to Manohar's interrogation. The subsequent findings prompted the Forest department to file a case, advancing the investigation into Manohar's actions within the Pampa forest area.

