Political Tensions Escalate Amid Sabarimala Gold Loss Investigation

UDF convenor Adoor Prakash on Sunday accused officials in the Special Investigation Team (SIT), examining the Sabarimala gold loss case, of leaking information to the media under the influence of the LDF government. Prakash, responding to reporters after his interrogation by the SIT, emphasized his alleged innocence in any wrongdoing.

The SIT, established under Kerala High Court's directive, is scrutinizing two significant cases concerning the disappearance of gold from the guardian deity idols and the sanctum sanctorum doorframes of the Sabarimala hill shrine. The probe has resulted in 12 arrests, including former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents associated with CPI(M).

Prakash expressed concerns regarding the political manipulation of the investigation, asserting that the UDF initially exposed the gold loss incident. Meanwhile, CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran, also questioned last month, distanced himself from any involvement, noting his acquaintance with the accused was purely as a devotee.

