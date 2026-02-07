Fire Ravages Telangana Forensic Science Lab: Investigations Underway

A significant fire erupted in a room storing seized items at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory, leading to the damage of crucial computer systems, authorities reported on Saturday.

The blaze, which is under investigation for its extent of damage, didn't cause any injuries, but a maximum portion of the room was burnt. The fire, confined to the first floor of the facility, was eventually extinguished within two hours. Officials speculate an electrical short-circuit as the potential cause.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy demanded government transparency concerning the impacted data and backup availability, especially regarding high-profile cases like cash-for-vote or telephone-tapping incidents.