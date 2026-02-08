Left Menu

Mysterious Death at Cement Plant Sparks Robbery Investigation

Vishnu Hari Upadhyay, a 76-year-old businessman, was found dead at a cement plant in Obra, police said. A deep head injury is suspected as the cause of death. CCTV damage and missing items hint at a robbery. The plant has operated since 1993, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:21 IST
Mysterious Death at Cement Plant Sparks Robbery Investigation
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly businessman, Vishnu Hari Upadhyay, aged 76, was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances at a stone crusher plant on Sunday, according to local police reports.

As police responded to the call at around 4:30 am, they found Upadhyay with a fatal head injury at the Giridhar Cement Limited plant in Baghmanwa village, within the Obra police jurisdiction, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma.

The site found signs of possible foul play with damaged CCTV equipment and several missing items, including a computer printer, monitor, and cash, suggesting a robbery. Authorities are deeply examining the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

 India
2
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
3
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
4
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026