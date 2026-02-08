Mysterious Death at Cement Plant Sparks Robbery Investigation

An elderly businessman, Vishnu Hari Upadhyay, aged 76, was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances at a stone crusher plant on Sunday, according to local police reports.

As police responded to the call at around 4:30 am, they found Upadhyay with a fatal head injury at the Giridhar Cement Limited plant in Baghmanwa village, within the Obra police jurisdiction, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma.

The site found signs of possible foul play with damaged CCTV equipment and several missing items, including a computer printer, monitor, and cash, suggesting a robbery. Authorities are deeply examining the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)