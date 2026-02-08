Cultural Clash: Sanremo Festival and the Battle for Italian Media

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is at the center of a cultural storm after comedian Andrea Pucci withdrew from the Sanremo Festival, citing a barrage of insults and threats. Pucci's exit from one of Italy's most significant entertainment events has ignited a fierce debate over freedom of expression.

The controversy underscores the nation's deep cultural divide. While the centre-left Democratic Party labels Pucci as a 'fascist' and 'homophobic', Meloni defends him, condemning what she calls a climate of intimidation and hatred orchestrated by her opponents. The incident is part of broader accusations that Meloni's ruling coalition is orchestrating a media and arts purge.

The public broadcaster RAI is caught in the crossfire, branded as 'TeleMeloni' by critics who accuse the government of replacing key roles with political allies, thus influencing Italy's cultural narrative. A recent gaffe at the Winter Olympics coverage further exacerbated concerns over RAI's credibility and independence.