Royal Response: William and Catherine Address Epstein Scandal

Prince William and Princess Catherine have publicly expressed their deep concern for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, marking a decisive move by the British monarchy to distance itself from the former Prince Andrew's connections with the convicted sex offender.

The statement, released on Monday, arrives as the U.S. Department of Justice unveils over three million pages of documents related to the case. It highlights the royal couple's dismay toward ongoing revelations, emphasizing their focus on supporting Epstein's victims.

This comes in conjunction with Prince William's visit to Saudi Arabia and represents part of the royal family's broader efforts to address the crisis surrounding Andrew, who has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Andrew has been relocated to Sandringham estate as his permanent residence undergoes necessary repairs.