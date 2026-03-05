South Korea Nears Quarter-Final Berth with Dominant Win

In a decisive performance at the Women's Asian Cup, South Korea defeated the Philippines 3-0 at Gold Coast Stadium, positioning themselves on the brink of qualifying for the quarter-finals. Park Soo-jeong's spectacular goal highlighted the game, adding to earlier strikes by Jeon Yu-gyeong and Mun Eun-ju.

The match began with Jeon Yu-gyeong swiftly opening the score, showcasing her skill with a turn and a precise strike in the 12th minute. Following this, Park Soo-jeong doubled the lead in style, curling a magnificent shot from the edge of the box.

The Philippines struggled to break through South Korea's defense, with some attempts made via headers. However, Mun Eun-ju's second-half effort cemented South Korea's dominant performance. A win for Australia against Iran later would confirm South Korea's passage to the next stage.