Left Menu

South Korea Nears Quarter-Final Berth with Dominant Win

South Korea is close to securing a quarter-final spot at the Women's Asian Cup after defeating the Philippines 3-0. Goals by Jeon Yu-gyeong, Park Soo-jeong, and Mun Eun-ju sealed the win. Australia’s victory against Iran will confirm South Korea’s place in the knockout stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 10:38 IST
South Korea Nears Quarter-Final Berth with Dominant Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive performance at the Women's Asian Cup, South Korea defeated the Philippines 3-0 at Gold Coast Stadium, positioning themselves on the brink of qualifying for the quarter-finals. Park Soo-jeong's spectacular goal highlighted the game, adding to earlier strikes by Jeon Yu-gyeong and Mun Eun-ju.

The match began with Jeon Yu-gyeong swiftly opening the score, showcasing her skill with a turn and a precise strike in the 12th minute. Following this, Park Soo-jeong doubled the lead in style, curling a magnificent shot from the edge of the box.

The Philippines struggled to break through South Korea's defense, with some attempts made via headers. However, Mun Eun-ju's second-half effort cemented South Korea's dominant performance. A win for Australia against Iran later would confirm South Korea's passage to the next stage.

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh's Bold Power Move: Building for the Future

Andhra Pradesh's Bold Power Move: Building for the Future

 India
2
Global Markets React to Middle East Crisis: Uncertainty Ahead?

Global Markets React to Middle East Crisis: Uncertainty Ahead?

 Global
3
Conflict Amplifies Chip Industry Concerns Over Vital Material Disruption

Conflict Amplifies Chip Industry Concerns Over Vital Material Disruption

 Global
4
Chaos Erupts in Hadha: Drunken Chaos Leads to Police Clash

Chaos Erupts in Hadha: Drunken Chaos Leads to Police Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026