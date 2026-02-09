The Lotus Headed: Natasha Preenja's Winning Work Shines at India Art Fair 2026

Natasha Preenja, also known as Princess Pea, has claimed the inaugural Swali Craft Prize with her evocative piece 'The Lotus Headed,' revealed at the India Art Fair 2026. Her art, which leans heavily into feminist ideology and cultural mythology, was selected from over 100 entries for its nuanced craftsmanship and conceptual richness.

'The Lotus Headed' sculpture explores themes of gender, care, and body politics through a blend of painting, sculpture, and performance. Drawing inspiration from ancient mythological figures, the piece was crafted with hand-carved wood from Andhra Pradesh and embroidered with techniques like couching and stem stitch, exemplifying a confluence of tradition and innovation.

This award highlights the Swali Craft Prize's aim to bridge tradition and modernity, awarding INR 11,00,000 and a residency for artisans like Preenja to foster research-led production. Natasha expressed her work as a testament to collective creation and resilience, emphasizing its significance as both an act of artistic and cultural reclamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)