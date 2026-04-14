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U.S.-Iran Negotiations: A Second Round on the Horizon?

U.S. and Iran negotiators may reconvene in Islamabad for further discussions, following inconclusive high-level talks. The pending negotiations are being arranged with no set date, although the weekend has been kept free. This marks a critical step since their last engagement, addressing pivotal issues like the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:24 IST
U.S.-Iran Negotiations: A Second Round on the Horizon?
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Negotiating teams from the United States and Iran could return to Islamabad later this week, according to five sources who spoke on Tuesday. This potential meeting comes after recent high-level discussions between the two nations ended without a breakthrough.

Although no date is confirmed, both delegations may meet again as soon as the end of the week, keeping Friday through Sunday open. The recent gathering in Pakistan's capital was the first direct talks between U.S. and Iranian officials in over a decade and the most senior since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

A proposal to resume talks has been shared with both parties. Pakistani officials are coordinating the timing for the next round, likely over the weekend. The White House and other involved parties have not commented, but a Pakistani government official confirmed Iran's willingness for further discussion on key issues like the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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