AR Rahman's Grand Chennai Return: The Wonderment Tour

AR Rahman is poised to dazzle his Chennai fans as he brings his acclaimed Wonderment Tour back to the city after a notable hiatus. The event, orchestrated by Noise and Grains in collaboration with Jo Entertainment and Fairgame Entertainment, promises to mesmerize music lovers.

The celebrated composer won't stand alone; he is set to be joined on stage by several prominent vocalists, ensuring a blend of timeless melodies and contemporary tunes. Among them is his son, AR Ameen, who, building his own musical career, will perform live, adding flair to the evening. Ameen began his singing journey with the film 'O Kadhal Kanmani', a project on which his father composed the music.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, widely recognized for her collaborations with Rahman on hit Tamil tracks, will headline as one of the key performers. The lineup also includes Adithya RK and Nakul Abhyankar, celebrated for their innovative sound and broad fan base. Nisa Shetty, Nitesh Aher, Amrutha Suresh, Rakshita Suresh, and singer Srinivasa are also scheduled to perform, contributing to a night of both familiar and surprising musical arrangements. Attendees can benefit from complimentary Metro Rail passes, as organizers aim to facilitate convenient travel to the venue.