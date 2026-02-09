Left Menu

Return of the Vultures: Hope Soars in Melghat

A Himalayan griffon vulture was spotted in Maharashtra's Melghat Tiger Reserve after a decade, symbolizing the success of rewilding efforts. Once locally extinct, vultures are returning, highlighting ecological recovery. BNHS efforts and vulture conservation programs are credited for this positive change in the environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sighting of a wild Himalayan griffon vulture in Maharashtra's Melghat Tiger Reserve has sparked hope for the return of vulture populations in the region. This marked the first sighting in nearly a decade, signifying that the ongoing rewilding efforts are yielding positive ecological results, according to the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

The decline of vultures in Maharashtra was primarily due to the harmful effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as diclofenac, on the birds. Recognizing the plight, the Maharashtra Forest Department teamed up with BNHS to rehabilitate the species. In a significant move, 15 critically endangered long-billed vultures were translocated to Melghat from a breeding center, acclimatized, and eventually released.

These conservation efforts have not only bolstered local vulture numbers but also attracted migrating wild vultures, such as the Eurasian griffon, to the area. BNHS continues to pioneer vulture conservation, maintaining breeding centers and release programs. Their success in Melghat is a testament to the project's promising impact on the region's ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

