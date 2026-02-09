Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan': A Legal Saga Concluded

The legal tussle between the producers of Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' and the Censor Board is coming to a close as the filmmakers move to retract their case. On February 10, the Madras High Court will officiate the withdrawal request, submitted by KVN Productions' counsel, Vijayan Subramanian.

The decision to withdraw follows the earlier Madras High Court's ruling, which had repealed a prior order directing the Central Board of Film Certification to issue a censor certificate. The court highlighted the need for further consideration on references related to the Army and religious sentiments within the film.

Initially set for a January 9 release, 'Jana Nayagan' ran into legal snags over its certification. Now, with new evaluations pending, the release timeline remains uncertain as Vijay pivots towards a political career with his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)