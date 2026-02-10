Left Menu

Remembering Catherine O'Hara: A Comedy Legend's Final Curtain

Catherine O'Hara, beloved comedic actress known for 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone,' passed away from a pulmonary embolism. Her death certificate also noted rectal cancer as an underlying cause. She died on January 30 at age 71, prompting tributes from co-star Macaulay Culkin and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Catherine O'Hara, the celebrated comic actress famed for her roles in 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone,' has died of a pulmonary embolism, as stated in her death certificate. The document, disclosed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and shared by TMZ, also cited rectal cancer as an underlying cause. O'Hara, aged 71, passed away on January 30, sparking heartfelt tributes led by co-star Macaulay Culkin and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. She was cremated following her death.

In 2020, O'Hara was awarded an Emmy for best comedy actress for her portrayal of Moira Rose in 'Schitt's Creek.' Her notable career included playing the mother to Culkin's character in the iconic 1990 film 'Home Alone' and appearing as Delia Deetz in the 'Beetlejuice' films. In her final role, she joined the cast of Seth Rogen's 2025 Hollywood satire series 'The Studio' as Patty Leigh, the dismissed head of a Hollywood film studio.

