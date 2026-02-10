China's Growing Footprint in Bangladesh Amid India Tensions
China's influence in Bangladesh is set to grow following Sheikh Hasina's departure, despite India's geographical and historical significance. Ahead of the upcoming elections, China's investments and diplomatic engagements in Bangladesh are expanding, as Dhaka's relations with New Delhi worsen over various political and economic issues.
China's burgeoning influence in Bangladesh is poised to increase after the recent political changes that saw the departure of Indian-aligned leader Sheikh Hasina. Observers note that despite China's growing footprint, India remains a significant neighbor due to its size and proximity.
As Bangladesh prepares for elections, the leading political parties share cooler relations with India compared to Hasina's tenure. Meanwhile, China's investments and diplomatic engagements, including a new defense contract, signify Dhaka's shifting alliances amid simmering India tensions.
Political analysts indicate that while China offers substantial economic incentives, Bangladesh's pragmatic needs mean its relationship with India cannot be entirely sidelined. The geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve as Bangladesh balances its ties with both regional powers.
