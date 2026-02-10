U.S. Military Targets Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

The U.S. military announced a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific on Monday, leaving two individuals dead and one survivor. This operation is the latest in a string of measures targeting suspected drug trafficking ships.

The Trump administration has been vocal recently in highlighting its achievements in combating drug trafficking at sea. According to the military's post on X, the targeted vessel was involved in 'narco-trafficking operations.'

As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the details of this military action.