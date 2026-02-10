Left Menu

U.S. Military Targets Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

The U.S. military reported a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, resulting in two casualties and one survivor. This marks the latest incident in a series of actions against suspected drug trafficking operations, as touted by the Trump administration. The information could not be independently verified by Reuters.

The U.S. military announced a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific on Monday, leaving two individuals dead and one survivor. This operation is the latest in a string of measures targeting suspected drug trafficking ships.

The Trump administration has been vocal recently in highlighting its achievements in combating drug trafficking at sea. According to the military's post on X, the targeted vessel was involved in 'narco-trafficking operations.'

As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the details of this military action.

