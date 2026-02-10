U.S.-Armenia Pact Brightens Nuclear Energy Future

Armenia and the United States reached a pivotal agreement on Monday to collaborate in the civil nuclear sector. This move comes as Washington aims to strengthen its relationship with Armenia, a nation historically allied with Russia. The nuclear cooperation agreement was endorsed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Vice President JD Vance during his two-day visit.

The agreement, known as the 123 Agreement, enables the U.S. to license nuclear technology and equipment exports to Armenia, potentially totaling $9 billion. This development marks a new era in Armenia-U.S. energy relations, tempting Armenia away from its heavy dependency on Russian energy.

The announcement coincides with a broader regional strategy. By fostering energy projects and infrastructure such as the proposed TRIPP corridor, the U.S. seeks to influence energy routes and diplomatic relations in the South Caucasus, reducing regional dependency on Russia and Iran.