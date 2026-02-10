Race Against the Clock: Immigration Bill Stalemate Looms Over DHS Funding
Democrats and Republicans are locked in tense negotiations over new restrictions on immigration enforcement, with the deadline for Department of Homeland Security funding fast approaching. While both sides have exchanged proposals, significant hurdles remain, with potential consequences including a government shutdown and travel disruptions.
In a tense political standoff, Democrats have opened negotiations with the White House seeking significant new restrictions on President Trump's immigration enforcement policies as the funding deadline for the Department of Homeland Security looms. With Saturday marking the potential start of a partial government shutdown, time is of the essence.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and his counterparts have outlined demands for improved oversight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, enhanced use-of-force standards, and a crackdown on racial profiling. These demands come on the heels of incidents that resulted in protests and public outcry.
The ongoing debate has revealed deep divisions within Congress. Republicans have offered conditional support but remain opposed to several Democratic demands. As negotiations continue, the threat of significant travel issues and disruption beckons should DHS fail to secure necessary funding.
