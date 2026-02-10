Bastar's Transformation: From Maoism to Cultural Revival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the transformation of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, formerly known for Maoist violence, during the 'Bastar Pandum' festival. The event celebrated the area’s rich culture and tribal heritage. Modi emphasized the importance of cultural preservation and local empowerment in driving the region’s newfound progress and confidence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spotlighted the transformation of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which has shifted from a history marred by Maoist violence to a newfound cultural renaissance.
Addressing the vibrant 'Bastar Pandum' festival held from February 7 to 9, Modi lauded the celebration as a significant showcase of Bastar's rich culture, traditions, and tribal heritage.
He noted that such initiatives are crucial in preserving cultural legacies while bolstering local community empowerment. Modi remarked that while Bastar's past was often synonymous with images of Maoism and backwardness, it is now celebrated for development and growing self-confidence among its people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
