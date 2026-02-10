The Fall of Apple Daily: A Closer Look at the Decline of Press Freedom in Hong Kong

The dismantling of Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily has signaled a disturbing trend towards restricted press freedom. Its founder, Jimmy Lai, received a 20-year prison sentence under Beijing's national security law, marking the longest sentence to date.

The conviction, alongside sentences for other former journalists of the newspaper, is claimed by officials to be unrelated to media freedom. Instead, it's alleged that Apple Daily used journalism as a façade for endangering Hong Kong and China's security.

With Apple Daily's demise, the city has seen a narrowing media spectrum. Former journalists lament the loss of a platform that fiercely defended democracy, while the repercussions of the shutdown extend beyond the press, with diminished transparency and increased self-censorship noted across Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)