Foreign Nationals Sent to Custody Over National Security Breach
A Delhi court has ordered seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainians, into 30 days of judicial custody for breaching national security. The individuals, accused of traveling to Mizoram and illegally entering Myanmar, allegedly trained ethnic armed groups and supported proscribed Indian insurgent groups with weapons.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Monday remanded seven foreign nationals in judicial custody for 30 days over national security concerns. Among the accused are six Ukrainians and one US national, all implicated in activities against India's security interests.
The individuals, presented before NIA Special Judge Prashant Sharma, allegedly traveled unlawfully to Mizoram and subsequently entered Myanmar. They are accused of providing training to Ethnic Armed Organisations there, as well as supporting Indian insurgent groups with weapons.
The court noted that the allegations, which include breaches of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, should be considered comprehensively rather than individually, underscoring the broader implications for national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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