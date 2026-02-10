Left Menu

Transforming Commute: Namo Bharat Stations as Cultural Canvases

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Namo Bharat initiative is turning Delhi-Meerut corridor stations into vibrant cultural galleries, reflecting India's diverse heritage. This transformation, spearheaded by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), involves installing thematic murals that celebrate local crafts, history, and identity.

At Meerut Central Station, murals not only emphasize the city's global stature in sports goods manufacturing but also capture the essence of craftsmanship with depictions of cricket bats and other iconic sports equipment. Meanwhile, Bhainsali Station highlights Meerut's musical legacy, showcasing the brass bugles and traditional instruments that are famous worldwide.

Stations like Shatabdi Nagar connect cultural dots through murals paying homage to the city's famous 'Abu Lane chaat' and historical significance in the First War of Indian Independence. The project aims to transform transit spaces into engaging public spots, blending modernity with cultural richness to enhance commuter experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

