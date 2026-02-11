Left Menu

Tribute to a Titan: Celebrating the Life of Meghnad Desai

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer led a memorial ceremony at the House of Lords to honor the late economist Meghnad Desai. Known for his intellectual curiosity, Desai bridged the UK and India’s cultural ties. His legacy continues through the Lord Desai Student Support Fund at LSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British political and academic world gathered to pay tribute to the late economist Meghnad Desai, at a memorial ceremony led by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the House of Lords. Desai, famed for his intellectual prowess and commitment to bridging cultural divides, passed away last year at age 84.

Prime Minister Starmer praised Desai's dedication to reasoned debate and his lasting impact on British-Indian relations. Desai's memorial was marked not by solemnity but by a celebration of his vibrant life, as requested by the economist himself.

Desai's legacy endures in many forms, notably through the Lord Desai Student Support Fund initiated by the LSE's Department of Economics, aimed at fostering global understanding and intellectual engagement among students.

