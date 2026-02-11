Tribute to a Titan: Celebrating the Life of Meghnad Desai

The British political and academic world gathered to pay tribute to the late economist Meghnad Desai, at a memorial ceremony led by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the House of Lords. Desai, famed for his intellectual prowess and commitment to bridging cultural divides, passed away last year at age 84.

Prime Minister Starmer praised Desai's dedication to reasoned debate and his lasting impact on British-Indian relations. Desai's memorial was marked not by solemnity but by a celebration of his vibrant life, as requested by the economist himself.

Desai's legacy endures in many forms, notably through the Lord Desai Student Support Fund initiated by the LSE's Department of Economics, aimed at fostering global understanding and intellectual engagement among students.