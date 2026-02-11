Left Menu

Space Matrix Revolutionizes Indian Workspaces: A Design Dividend Fuelling Transformation

Space Matrix, a global leader in workplace design, announced the delivery of 5.98 million sq. ft. of office projects in India, impacting 60,000 lives in FY25. This milestone signifies a transition of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) from back-end cost centers to high-performance ecosystems fostering human energy and excellence.

India is witnessing a monumental change in workplace design, driven by Space Matrix. The global leader has delivered nearly 6 million square feet of office space, affecting around 60,000 lives in the country during FY25. This development is part of a broader effort to redefine Global Capability Centers (GCCs), moving them from cost-centric back-offices to dynamic engines for AI and digital transformation.

GCCs are now transcending the 'back-end' to 'boardroom' transition, with companies leveraging physical environments to improve employee engagement and operational effectiveness. A study by ISG in 2023 indicated that traditional GCCs can impede employee experience, underscoring the need for innovative approaches. Space Matrix addresses this by focusing on human-centric design to enhance cognitive performance and engagement.

The company's accomplishments are being recognized globally, including awards for business growth and environmental stewardship. As India progresses towards its next growth phase, Space Matrix is committed to aligning workplace design with resilience and sustainable impact, making workplaces a powerful tool for business success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

