Space Matrix Revolutionizes Indian Workspaces: A Design Dividend Fuelling Transformation

India is witnessing a monumental change in workplace design, driven by Space Matrix. The global leader has delivered nearly 6 million square feet of office space, affecting around 60,000 lives in the country during FY25. This development is part of a broader effort to redefine Global Capability Centers (GCCs), moving them from cost-centric back-offices to dynamic engines for AI and digital transformation.

GCCs are now transcending the 'back-end' to 'boardroom' transition, with companies leveraging physical environments to improve employee engagement and operational effectiveness. A study by ISG in 2023 indicated that traditional GCCs can impede employee experience, underscoring the need for innovative approaches. Space Matrix addresses this by focusing on human-centric design to enhance cognitive performance and engagement.

The company's accomplishments are being recognized globally, including awards for business growth and environmental stewardship. As India progresses towards its next growth phase, Space Matrix is committed to aligning workplace design with resilience and sustainable impact, making workplaces a powerful tool for business success.

(With inputs from agencies.)