Kosovo's Crucial Parliamentary Vote: A Step Towards Stability

Kosovo's parliament is poised to vote on Albin Kurti's cabinet, a pivotal moment after over a year of political gridlock. The new government aims to approve the 2026 budget and secure international aid. Challenges include tensions with Serbia and critical reforms in health and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Kosovo

In a significant move for Kosovo, the parliament is set to endorse nationalist Prime Minister Albin Kurti's new cabinet, following a prolonged period of political deadlock. Kurti's government faces the immediate task of approving the 2026 budget and securing crucial international loans and aid worth millions.

His Vetevendosje party, which secured 57 seats in the December 2025 election, will form a coalition with minor ethnic minority parties. The outgoing parliament speaker, Dimal Basha, announced that the constitutive session will take place at 5 p.m., followed by a vote on the government.

Beyond parliamentary challenges, Kosovo must also elect a new president by March 5, a decision requiring a two-thirds majority. Kurti's government may need opposition backing to avoid another election. Kosovo's quest for international recognition continues amidst persistent internal challenges.

