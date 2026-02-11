Left Menu

Juvenile Justice: Stabbing Incident Shakes Delhi's Moti Nagar

In Delhi's Moti Nagar, a 22-year-old man was stabbed, resulting in the apprehension of four juveniles and the arrest of two adults. The incident, caught on CCTV, identifies a 15-year-old as the main assailant. Investigations continue to uncover the motive behind this violent act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, a 22-year-old man, Danish, was stabbed by a group of six individuals, comprising four juveniles and two adults. The crime, committed on February 9, followed a heated quarrel, officials reported.

The authorities promptly registered a case and initiated an investigation, employing CCTV footage from Rama Road and neighboring areas to identify the suspects. An eyewitness account further corroborated the identities, leading to the arrest of the entire group.

The arrested adults include Divyanshu, a courier boy aged 20, and Ritik, a student aged 18. Among the juveniles, a 15-year-old was pinpointed as the main assailant responsible for the stabbing. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact motive behind this attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

