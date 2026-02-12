Left Menu

Mumbai gets musical road, 'Jai Ho' now a part of commute

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently inaugurated the 'Melody Road' stretch from Amarsons Garden to Breach Candy on the Dharmaveer, Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South).

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:55 IST
Mumbai gets musical road, 'Jai Ho' now a part of commute
Mumbai's melody road (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
What makes this stretch even more special is that commuters can hear the Oscar-winning song "Jai Ho" from Slumdog Millionaire as they drive along it. The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road is equipped with specially designed rumble strips that generate a melody as vehicles pass over them.The concept is based on Hungarian technology.Speaking about this unique path, Consul General of Hungary, Ferenc Jari told ANI "...This concept of melody road is pretty rare in the world. There are only a couple of countries which have melody roads. But the cheapest way to set up a melody road, the cheapest technology comes from Hungary...An Indian businessman visited Hungary and incidentally he drove on the melody road. Then he approached me and asked me if we can have such a project in India. We contacted the Hungarian engineer and his team and we started preparing this project...BMC offered the coastal roads and the song has been chosen, Jai Ho and we look forward to the response of Mumbai cars..."

Videos from the Melody Road have been flooding social media, capturing widespread audience attention. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

