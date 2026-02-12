Left Menu

UPDATE 1-McDonald's India outlet gets regulatory warning over rotten tomatoes, reused oil

Indian food safety officials have warned a McDonald’s outlet in Jaipur after an inspection found cooking oil unfit for consumption and rotten tomatoes ‌in storage, prompting regulators to seize samples for testing, an official told ‌Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:54 IST
UPDATE 1-McDonald's India outlet gets regulatory warning over rotten tomatoes, reused oil

Indian food safety officials have warned a McDonald's outlet in Jaipur after an inspection found cooking oil unfit for consumption and rotten tomatoes ‌in storage, prompting regulators to seize samples for testing, an official told ‌Reuters. During an inspection at the outlet on Monday in Jaipur, a tourist hotspot in the desert state of Rajasthan, inspectors found 40 litres of oil repeatedly used in cooking and unfit ⁠of consumption, ​government food safety ⁠officer Sushil Chotwani said.

That breached food safety norms and "officials collected oil samples for further testing," Chotwani said. McDonald's ⁠spokesperson in the United States did not respond to Reuters queries outside regular business ​hours.

Its franchise for North and East India, Connaught Plaza Restaurants, said it ⁠was cooperating with the food safety authorities and was "strictly compliant" with their guidelines, and also followed "rigorous McDonald's ⁠global ​standards." Chotwani said McDonald's was issued a warning and given 14 days to fix its practices at the outlet or face further "strict" action.

Officials would "inspect more ⁠McDonald's outlets in the city," he said. Food adulteration is often reported across India, but ⁠safety lapses at ⁠high-profile brands like McDonald's are rare.

McDonald's is one of India's most popular restaurant chains, with hundreds outlets that draw customers ‌with its ‌burgers and other offerings. (Editing by Aditya Kalra ​and Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hope Italy's win is on front page and knocks Winter Olympics to back page of sports: Davison

Hope Italy's win is on front page and knocks Winter Olympics to back page of...

 India
2
FIR against MD, directors of Surjivan Health Resort over land deed dispute in Haryana's Nuh

FIR against MD, directors of Surjivan Health Resort over land deed dispute i...

 India
3
Himchal cabinet takes several decisions focusing on public welfare

Himchal cabinet takes several decisions focusing on public welfare

 India
4
Rising population, platforms to report online behind high figure of recorded crimes in Bihar: Dy CM

Rising population, platforms to report online behind high figure of recorded...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026