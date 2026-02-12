Brazilian President Lula da Silva to visit India from Feb 18-22

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will undertake a five-day visit to India beginning February 18 to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in the AI Impact summit. The state visit of President Lula will provide an opportunity for both sides to chart a forward-looking agenda for further strengthening bilateral strategic partnership and further deepen cooperation across bilateral, regional and global platforms, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. It said Modi would be meeting President Lula on February 21 and that both leaders would be reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations. ''The two leaders would also be exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora, reformed multilateralism, global governance and issues concerning the Global South,'' it said. The Brazilian leader will be participating at the AI Impact Summit from February 19 to 20. He is expected to be accompanied by about 14 ministers and a large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies. The accompanying ministers will be having meetings with their Indian counterparts. The CEOs are expected to participate in a business forum being organised during the visit of the Brazilian president, reflecting the growing trade and commercial engagements between the two countries. It will be President Lula's sixth visit to India. He had first visited India in 2004 as the Guest of Honour for the Republic Day celebrations and last visited India for the G20 Summit in September 2023. Both Modi and President Lula have, however, been meeting frequently in between. Modi was in Brasilia on a state visit from July 7 to 8 last year. ''India and Brazil share a warm, close and multi-faceted Strategic Partnership, rooted in shared democratic values, close people-to-people ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors,'' the MEA said in a statement. The two large democracies are strategic partners since 2006. Brazil is India's largest trading partner in the Latin American Region and bilateral engagement has continued to deepen in areas such as trade and investment, defence and energy.

