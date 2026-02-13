Left Menu

Heritage Foods Denies Ghee Supply Allegations to Tirumala Temple

Heritage Foods has categorically denied allegations linking it to a ghee supply controversy involving Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam between 2014 and 2019. The company threatens legal action against those perpetuating these claims, asserting no involvement with Indapur Dairy in this matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:55 IST
Heritage Foods Denies Ghee Supply Allegations to Tirumala Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heritage Foods has emphatically denied accusations that it was involved in a controversial ghee supply scheme to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam from 2014 to 2019.

The allegations, made prominent by YSR Congress Party leader B Karunakar Reddy, have been labelled as baseless and defamatory by the company, which is now considering legal action against the claimants.

Heritage Foods insists it has no connection to the implicated Indapur Dairy regarding ghee, stressing its adherence to quality and safety standards over its 33 years in the dairy industry.

TRENDING

1
Opposition Critiques Government Over Mismanagement Allegations

Opposition Critiques Government Over Mismanagement Allegations

 India
2
Surrogacy Scam: Doctor Arrested for Money Laundering and Child Trafficking

Surrogacy Scam: Doctor Arrested for Money Laundering and Child Trafficking

 India
3
Timely Response Averts Disaster at Globsyn Crystal Tower Fire

Timely Response Averts Disaster at Globsyn Crystal Tower Fire

 India
4
Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

Assam CM Unveils Major Development Projects in Bodoland

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026