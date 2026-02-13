Heritage Foods Denies Ghee Supply Allegations to Tirumala Temple

Heritage Foods has emphatically denied accusations that it was involved in a controversial ghee supply scheme to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam from 2014 to 2019.

The allegations, made prominent by YSR Congress Party leader B Karunakar Reddy, have been labelled as baseless and defamatory by the company, which is now considering legal action against the claimants.

Heritage Foods insists it has no connection to the implicated Indapur Dairy regarding ghee, stressing its adherence to quality and safety standards over its 33 years in the dairy industry.