Heritage Foods Denies Ghee Supply Allegations to Tirumala Temple
Heritage Foods has categorically denied allegations linking it to a ghee supply controversy involving Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam between 2014 and 2019. The company threatens legal action against those perpetuating these claims, asserting no involvement with Indapur Dairy in this matter.
Updated: 13-02-2026 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Heritage Foods has emphatically denied accusations that it was involved in a controversial ghee supply scheme to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam from 2014 to 2019.
The allegations, made prominent by YSR Congress Party leader B Karunakar Reddy, have been labelled as baseless and defamatory by the company, which is now considering legal action against the claimants.
Heritage Foods insists it has no connection to the implicated Indapur Dairy regarding ghee, stressing its adherence to quality and safety standards over its 33 years in the dairy industry.
