Left Menu

Controversy at Magh Mela: Upholding Tradition and Law

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a controversy involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the usage of 'Shankaracharya' title at Magh Mela. He emphasized adherence to religious decorum and legal limits while criticizing the opposition for its past actions. Crowd management was also highlighted as a safety priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:51 IST
Controversy at Magh Mela: Upholding Tradition and Law
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has weighed in on a month-old controversy involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's usage of the 'Shankaracharya' title during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Addressing the state assembly, Adityanath insisted on the need to uphold religious decorum and legal compliance at large public gatherings.

Without naming Saraswati, Adityanath reiterated that not everyone could use the title and criticized the Samajwadi Party's previous actions, such as a past lathi charge and FIR in Varanasi, as hypocritical. He urged the opposition to introspect before questioning governmental measures surrounding the event.

Defending administrative handling of the Mela, Adityanath pointed out that crowd management for over 4.5 crore devotees is crucial to keep stampede risks at bay. He emphasized that responsible individuals must not engage in potentially dangerous actions that could compromise public safety.

TRENDING

1
Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

 Switzerland
2
United States beat Netherlands by 93 runs to win their T20 World Cup game in Chennai.

United States beat Netherlands by 93 runs to win their T20 World Cup game in...

 Global
3
USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

 Global
4
Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026