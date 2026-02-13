Controversy at Magh Mela: Upholding Tradition and Law
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a controversy involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the usage of 'Shankaracharya' title at Magh Mela. He emphasized adherence to religious decorum and legal limits while criticizing the opposition for its past actions. Crowd management was also highlighted as a safety priority.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has weighed in on a month-old controversy involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's usage of the 'Shankaracharya' title during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Addressing the state assembly, Adityanath insisted on the need to uphold religious decorum and legal compliance at large public gatherings.
Without naming Saraswati, Adityanath reiterated that not everyone could use the title and criticized the Samajwadi Party's previous actions, such as a past lathi charge and FIR in Varanasi, as hypocritical. He urged the opposition to introspect before questioning governmental measures surrounding the event.
Defending administrative handling of the Mela, Adityanath pointed out that crowd management for over 4.5 crore devotees is crucial to keep stampede risks at bay. He emphasized that responsible individuals must not engage in potentially dangerous actions that could compromise public safety.
