Tragic Loss at TVK Rally Sparks Controversy

During a TVK rally on Friday, addressed by party chief Vijay, a 37-year-old man named Suraj tragically died after collapsing. Authorities noted that Suraj, a heart patient, had previously undergone angioplasty. This incident raises concerns about the adequacy of medical and safety measures at political events.

Despite efforts by those nearby to revive him, Suraj passed away en route to the hospital. The tragic loss, occurring before Vijay's arrival, has been described as heartbreaking by TVK joint general secretary C T R Nirmal. Political figures have criticized the rally's arrangements and emphasized the need for better safety measures.

BJP leaders have called for more responsible management of such events, citing the recurrence of such issues. DMK representatives questioned the handling of the rally, urging immediate corrective actions. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has since advised those with health issues to avoid attending such crowded events.

(With inputs from agencies.)