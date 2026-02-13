Left Menu

Tragic Loss at TVK Rally Sparks Controversy

Suraj, a 37-year-old from Maharashtra, passed away after fainting at a TVK rally. Despite quick medical attention, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The rally, led by party chief Vijay, faced criticism over poor arrangements. This incident has sparked calls for better safety measures at political events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:14 IST
Tragic Loss at TVK Rally Sparks Controversy
Suraj
  • Country:
  • India

During a TVK rally on Friday, addressed by party chief Vijay, a 37-year-old man named Suraj tragically died after collapsing. Authorities noted that Suraj, a heart patient, had previously undergone angioplasty. This incident raises concerns about the adequacy of medical and safety measures at political events.

Despite efforts by those nearby to revive him, Suraj passed away en route to the hospital. The tragic loss, occurring before Vijay's arrival, has been described as heartbreaking by TVK joint general secretary C T R Nirmal. Political figures have criticized the rally's arrangements and emphasized the need for better safety measures.

BJP leaders have called for more responsible management of such events, citing the recurrence of such issues. DMK representatives questioned the handling of the rally, urging immediate corrective actions. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has since advised those with health issues to avoid attending such crowded events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

Escalating Forest Fires in Jammu: A Call for Action

 India
2
Rajasthan Assembly in Turmoil: Teacher Transfers, Fertiliser Fiasco, and Allegations on Jal Jeevan Mission

Rajasthan Assembly in Turmoil: Teacher Transfers, Fertiliser Fiasco, and All...

 India
3
Riyan Parag Takes the Helm: A New Era for Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Riyan Parag Takes the Helm: A New Era for Rajasthan Royals in IPL

 India
4
Kerala's Graphene Revolution: Pioneering Policy for Industrial Advancement

Kerala's Graphene Revolution: Pioneering Policy for Industrial Advancement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026