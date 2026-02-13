Left Menu

Western Railway Expands AC Local Train Services in Mumbai

Western Railway will introduce 12 new AC local train services and three new non-AC services in Mumbai from January 19. This change will see AC services increase from 121 to 133, replacing 11 non-AC services. The decision addresses the increasing popularity of AC trains.

Western Railway is set to boost its suburban network by adding new air-conditioned train services, starting January 19. The expansion includes 12 AC local trains and three non-AC services, aiming to cater to the growing demand for a more comfortable commute, according to railway officials.

This development will take the total number of suburban AC trains from 121 to 133, with a minor overall increase in services to 1,414 from the current 1,410. A notable majority of these trains will run through weekends, with services escalating from 77 to 106 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Additionally, a noteworthy change in the schedule includes rerouting a slow service from Bhayandar-Bandra to originate from Virar, reflecting Western Railway's commitment to optimizing its local train operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

