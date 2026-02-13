Left Menu

Tipu Sultan Portrait Sparks Fiery Clash in Malegaon

A portrait of 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan in the Malegaon deputy mayor's office has sparked controversy. Shiv Sena corporators demand its removal, citing historical grievances, while deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed defends the portrait as a tribute to Tipu's resistance against British colonialism. The conflict continues as protests escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A contentious portrait of Tipu Sultan has led to a heated confrontation in Malegaon. Displayed in the office of deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, the artwork has provoked Shiv Sena corporators to demand its removal.

Tipu Sultan, an 18th-century ruler known for his opposition to British forces, remains a divisive historical figure. While some admire his role in battles against colonial powers, others criticize his treatment of Hindus, leading to ongoing debates.

The conflict intensifies with Shiv Sena group leader Nilesh Aher spearheading protests and promising continued opposition until the portrait is taken down. Ahmed, however, stands firm, citing governmental recognition of Tipu's contributions as a freedom fighter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

