Tipu Sultan Portrait Sparks Fiery Clash in Malegaon

A contentious portrait of Tipu Sultan has led to a heated confrontation in Malegaon. Displayed in the office of deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, the artwork has provoked Shiv Sena corporators to demand its removal.

Tipu Sultan, an 18th-century ruler known for his opposition to British forces, remains a divisive historical figure. While some admire his role in battles against colonial powers, others criticize his treatment of Hindus, leading to ongoing debates.

The conflict intensifies with Shiv Sena group leader Nilesh Aher spearheading protests and promising continued opposition until the portrait is taken down. Ahmed, however, stands firm, citing governmental recognition of Tipu's contributions as a freedom fighter.

(With inputs from agencies.)