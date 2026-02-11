Uttar Pradesh's Budget Debate: Differing Visions from Samajwadi Party and Yogi Adityanath

Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Awadhesh Prasad voiced doubts about the Uttar Pradesh State Budget 2026-27, arguing it lacks support for farmers, youth, and labourers. Prasad remarked on the similarity between the central and state budgets, expressing skepticism about the government's commitment to fulfilling public expectations.

In contrast, Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey adopted a wait-and-see stance as the Uttar Pradesh government prepared its budget presentation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized ten years of transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the upcoming budget a 'decennial testament' to sustained development and progress.

CM Yogi, in his post on 'X', asserted that the state has achieved remarkable prosperity through inclusive development initiatives. He portrayed the e-budget for 2026-27 as a strategic plan to guide Uttar Pradesh toward becoming a self-reliant and prosperous state.

(With inputs from agencies.)