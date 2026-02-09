Samajwadi Party Challenges UP Government Over Temple Demolitions and Budget Leak
On the opening day of the UP Assembly budget session in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party leaders protested vigorously against the state government. Key issues include alleged temple demolitions in Varanasi and a leaked budget. Party leaders vow to hold the government accountable both on the streets and in the assembly.
On the inaugural day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly budget session in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders vociferously protested against a range of issues plaguing the state government.
SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha accused the ruling party of a systematic campaign to demolish temples in Varanasi, promising relentless action from the streets to the legislative floor.
Despite government claims of AI-generated video evidence and ensuing confusion, SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra slammed the ruling party for its alleged inefficiencies and fiscal mismanagement, citing an untouched budget from last year and escalating lawlessness in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
