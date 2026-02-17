Left Menu

Salim Khan Hospitalized: Bollywood Legend Stable Under Intensive Care

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, is stable but remains under observation in the ICU at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. A press briefing regarding his condition is scheduled for February 18. Khan's family, including Salman, visited the hospital. The exact reason for his admission remains undisclosed.

Salim Khan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been stabilized but remains under observation in the Intensive Care Unit at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. According to Dr. Jalil Parkar, Khan was admitted on Tuesday morning and has been receiving comprehensive care from a specialized medical team.

The team attending to the 90-year-old screenwriter includes Dr. Vinay Chavan, Dr. Ajit Menon, Dr. Nitin Dange, and Dr. Bineet Ahluwalia. A press briefing about Khan's health status is scheduled for February 18, contingent upon family approval.

Family members, such as his son, actor Salman Khan, were seen at the hospital earlier, while the Bollywood star was later seen leaving under tight security. The family has yet to disclose the precise medical cause for Khan's hospitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

