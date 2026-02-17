Left Menu

A Monumental Legacy: Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Unveiled in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a 21-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Gandhinagar. Shah emphasized the statue's inspiring role and its connection to India's ongoing journey towards fulfilling Shivaji's vision of 'Swaraj'. He highlighted Shivaji Maharaj's legacy in protecting Indian culture and establishing a formidable navy.

Gandhinagar | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony held in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a towering 21-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shah highlighted the significance of the monument, defining it as a beacon of inspiration for citizens, particularly the youth, for generations to come. The event drew connections between Shivaji Maharaj's vision for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing efforts, particularly the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Addressing the gathered crowd, Shah underscored the indomitable spirit of Shivaji Maharaj against historical adversities, noting his dedication to restoring and protecting temples across India. Shah remarked on the historical efforts to undermine temple sanctity, contrasting these with Shivaji's resolve to safeguard spiritual sites.

Shah also commended Shivaji Maharaj's pioneering contribution to India's maritime strength by establishing the nation's first navy. In a nod to heritage, he mentioned the adoption of Shivaji Maharaj's seal on the Indian Navy flag. Shah concluded by reflecting on Shivaji Maharaj's commitment to native languages and cultural values, asserting that these principles continue to guide India today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

